25 D1 football camps you can still attend this summer (under $100)

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the college recruiting process. Here, you’ll find practical tips and real-world advice on becoming a better recruit to maximize your opportunities to play at the college level. Joe Lecessi is a former college-athlete and coach at the NAIA level, where he earned an NAIA National Championship. Joe is just one of many former college and professional players, college coaches, and parents who are part of the Next College Student Athlete team. Their knowledge, experience, and dedication along with NCSA’s history of digital innovation, and long-standing relationship with the college coaching community have made NCSA the largest and most successful athletic recruiting network in the country.

Attending a college football camp can offer many benefits including quality training and exposure to college coaches.

With summer well underway, you may be scrambling for last-minute options, if you haven’t found one already. Look no further—here is a list of D1 football camps you still have time to register for and the good news is they all cost less than $100.

Before you register

There are a few steps you can take to make the most of your camp experience. First, do your research on the school and program before you register for camp. To maximize your opportunities, only attend camps where you can actually get recruited, so it’s important to measure how you stack up both athletically and academically.

Then, build a relationship with the coach ahead of time. Ideally, you want to be on their radar before you arrive for camp to improve your chances of being evaluated. Just showing up won’t guarantee you’ll get noticed by college coaches. That’s why you need to be strategic in choosing the right camp to attend.

25 D1 football camps less than $100

Here are 25 camps across the country (register soon—some are coming up quick!):

How to make the most of your camp experience

You can take control of your camp experience and make it a positive one by following a few simple tips:

Be prompt . College coaches notice student-athletes who arrive late. Double check registration and start times to ensure you’ll get there early.

. College coaches notice student-athletes who arrive late. Double check registration and start times to ensure you’ll get there early. Bring all the essentials . You want to be at your best when competing in front of college coaches. Make sure you have all the equipment you need to do just that—mouth guards, cleats, water, towel, sunscreen, etc. You can check the camp’s website, too, as it typically outlines everything you should bring.

. You want to be at your best when competing in front of college coaches. Make sure you have all the equipment you need to do just that—mouth guards, cleats, water, towel, sunscreen, etc. You can check the camp’s website, too, as it typically outlines everything you should bring. Stay positive. College coaches look for recruits who are “coachable.” They evaluate your body language and attitude on the field. So, when you have a bad play, stay positive. It shows coaches you’re mentally tough.

College coaches look for recruits who are “coachable.” They evaluate your body language and attitude on the field. So, when you have a bad play, stay positive. It shows coaches you’re mentally tough. Check out campus. Stick around after camp and visit the university to get a feel for the campus’s environment. If there’s another college nearby, make the most of your day and check out that one, too. Seeing a college campus in person can help you better understand if it’s the right fit for you.

The strategizing doesn’t end once camp is over. Follow up with coaches and thank them for the opportunity. You can also ask them for feedback. Then, whenever you have noteworthy updates to share, such as new video, grades or accomplishments, email them about your progress. Building relationships with college coaches is essential to staying on their radar and getting an offer.

