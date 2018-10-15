3-Star DE Darius Robinson will make college decision in November

Editor’s note: Canton senior strongside defensive end Darius Robinson is considered the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in Michigan for the class of 2019. He lists a final five of Michigan State, Syracuse, Colorado, Maryland and Rutgers. The Free Press will be keeping up with Robinson until he makes his final decision.

Darius Robinson’s college decision is coming soon.

The Canton senior visited Rutgers two weeks ago. He’s scheduled to be at the Michigan-Michigan State game this weekend in East Lansing, and Syracuse the following weekend before making his decision.

“Probably sometime in mid-November,” Robinson said.

MSU is heavy in the picture. He has visited Colorado, and Maryland was on his list along with MSU and Syracuse.

“Rutgers was a nice trip,” Robinson said. “It was my first time seeing New York and it was beautiful. The staff was real friendly. Rutgers is on the rise and they’re trying to find pieces that can help their program out.

“I liked how they were just honest about how everything is going as far as the team and their rebuilding process. They weren’t sugar-coating anything. I liked the honestly from the staff. I definitely, through this recruiting process, can tell the difference between what I call fake love versus real love.”

Robinson (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) put on a show at the Best of the Midwest camp at Grand Valley State this summer with his strength and speed against offensive linemen. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the 42nd-best defensive end and the 16th-ranked player in Michigan.

The website has Syracuse as a huge leader over MSU as of Monday morning.

