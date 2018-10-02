4-star DB Max Williams sets decision date for Saturday

Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) cornerback Max Williams announced on his Twitter account Monday night that he’ll be making his college decision this weekend:

Top 5 🤫 Decision Coming Oct 6 for Moms Birthday 💙 #ComebackSZN pic.twitter.com/VuNIpZBCx1 — Max Williams (@maaaax_1) October 1, 2018

The 5-foot-8, 183-pound Williams is ranked by 247 Sports as the 14th-best cornerback in the country for the 2019 class, and the No. 19 overall prospect in California. He came into this season with high hopes, until an ACL tear in his first game of 2018 wiped out his season.

“I’m going hard in my rehab and I’m seeing improvements in my body and my knee every day,” Williams told 247 Sports. “I feel myself getting stronger so that’s encouraging.”