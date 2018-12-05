4-star DB Noa Pola-Gates to get in-home visits from five Power 5 coaches

The Pola-Gates family might as well roll out a red carpet in from of their home this week for all of the major-college coaches coming in to visit.

Noa Pola-Gates, the talented cornerback/safety at Gilbert Williams Field, said in a message to azcentral sports that head coaches from Alabama (Nick Saban), Arizona State (Herm Edwards), USC (Clay Helton) and Nebraska (Scott Frost) will be making in-home visits.

Pola-Gates said Penn State head coach James Franklin will be visiting him next Monday.

Pola-Gates, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, still intends on waiting until the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii to announced his college. That game is being played on Jan. 19 and televised by the CBS Sports Network.

Last week, Pola-Gates told azcentral sports that ASU has been “heavy on my mind ever since the new coaching staff came in.”

He also said there are two checklists when it comes to his recruiting:

