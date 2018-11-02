USA Today Sports

Photo: AAG

Football

4-star DE Drake Jackson feels honored to be selected to All-American Bowl

Centennial High School (Corona, Calif.) defensive lineman Drake Jackson received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It feels so good. It’s the top game and I can’t even tell you how I feel right now, it’s crazy that I got picked.”

The 6-4, 260-pound weak-side defensive end is the 19th-ranked player at this position in the country, and 50th-ranked player overall in California, according to 247Sports.

Drake Jackson presented his parents with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: AAG)

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Jackson is uncommitted but says he will make a decision once he takes his final official visit to USC on Dec. 8.

“I’ll make a video after my final official (visit), but as of right now I’m undecided”.

When asked what will go into his final decision:

“Family. Who is going to get me to the next level and education for the long run”.

Currently, his top schools are USC, Arizona State and Washington.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

All-American Bowl Selection Tour, Football

4-star DE Drake Jackson feels honored to be selected to All-American Bowl
