4-star DT Siaki Ika honored to receive All-American Bowl Jersey, focused on decision

East High School (Salt Lake City, Utah) defensive tackle Siaki Ika can’t wait to get home to help his mother cook for his in-home visits with USC and LSU tonight.

“She’s going all out,” Ika said. “I am going to help her out.”

Before he puts his assistant chef hat on, Ika was honored at his school when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is a game that you want to be a part of if you’re a high school player,” Ika said. “It’s an honor to be able to play in it.”

Ika certainly proved himself worthy of the honor this season, managing 89 tackles, 16 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

“I had a lot of fun in my last season,” Ika said. “We didn’t end the way we wanted, but it was a fun ride.”

Now he’s fully focused on “picking the right school.”

After his in-homes, Ika will take officials to Utah and Alabama.

He plans to sign with a school during the early singing period next month.

“It will be a tough decision, but I’ll weigh things out and make the best choice for me,” Ika said. “I’m enjoying the process for now.”

