USA Today Sports

4-star guard Rocket Watts commits to Michigan State basketball

Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports

4-star guard Rocket Watts commits to Michigan State basketball

Boys Basketball

4-star guard Rocket Watts commits to Michigan State basketball

Mark “Rocket” Watts, a 4-star guard from Geneva, Ohio, announced his commitment to Michigan State basketball on his Instagram page Saturday evening.

After spending his first three seasons with Old Redford Academy, he transferred this summer to SPIRE Academy in Ohio.

View this post on Instagram

The next step is all about development- as a player as student as a teammate and as a person. That’s why I’ve decided to play college basketball For coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State University🔋 The Opportunity to work & play for a elite staff that wants to see me succeed an compete for Championships. The Chance to put myself in the best possible position at the NBA Draft Someday. I trust Michigan State with my future. I want to thank all of the coaches that spent time recruiting me there’s a ton of great schools and basketball programs nationally.But for me, there is nothing like Michigan State . I Can’t wait to get to Michigan State and get to work. Spartan Nation Let’s Hang A Banner Up🗣🥀 #1k

A post shared by Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr. (@rocketwatts) on

Watts, 6 feet 1½ and 174 pounds, is the top player in Ohio and No. 32 in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press

 

, , , , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2xK4r9a
4-star guard Rocket Watts commits to Michigan State basketball
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.