4-star Iowa PF Xavier Foster schedules official visit to USC

Oskaloosa four-star power forward Xavier Foster will continue his West Coast official visit tour this month.

The 2020 prospect has scheduled an official visit to USC for the weekend of Nov. 30-Dec. 2, his father told the Register. Foster will be in Los Angeles for the Trojans’ home game against No. 6 Nevada.

This will be Foster’s fourth official visit. So far, he has visited Iowa (Sept. 7-9), Iowa State (Oct. 12-14) and UCLA (Nov. 2-4). Those three schools, plus USC and Kansas, figure as strong contenders for the skilled 7-foot big’s services. Michigan and Michigan State have also been picking up their interest lately.

Beyond the officials, Foster has also taken numerous unofficial visits to Iowa and Iowa State, plus one unofficial each to USC and UCLA.

After his Iowa State official, Foster told the Register he wanted to narrow down his choices some time “soon.”

“I’m trying to pin down my options so that way, I’m not wasting a lot of my time,” he said.

