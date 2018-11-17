4-star LB Marcel Brooks looks forward to suiting up with fellow LSU commits at All-American Bowl

Marcus High School (Flower Mound, Texas) linebacker Marcel Brooks received his All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be apart of something like this. It’s a great opportunity for me to show my talent off on national TV before I go to college.”

The 6-3, 195-pound outside linebacker is the 2nd-ranked player at his position, and No. 23 overall, according to 247Sports.

“I’m most definitely gonna go there and show everybody else how far apart I am from the rest of these kids in my class and show them how easy it will be for me to come in and transition from high school to college football.”

Brooks committed to LSU back in April and will be one of six future Tiger’s playing in this year’s All-American Bowl.

“Almost all the LSU commits are going to be playing and they will be on my team so that’s gonna be real fun to get to compete with them.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.