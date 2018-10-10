4-star Lewis Cine, nation's top uncommitted safety, pledges to Georgia

Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) safety Lewis Cine, one of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted defensive backs, ended a more than two-year whirlwind of recruitment Wednesday afternoon in announcing his commitment to the University of Georgia on his Twitter account:

For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted Luke 14:11 Humbly Blessed to be Committed ✝️ Credit : @itsIBIFIRI & @SuperK_TFB pic.twitter.com/B7TvtJFKKk — LEWIS CINE (@LewisCine) October 10, 2018

COMMITTED TO THE G 🐶 pic.twitter.com/mN3Iptvcet — LEWIS CINE (@LewisCine) October 10, 2018

The 6-foot-3 Cine chose the Bulldogs out of a final five that included Texas, Michigan, Penn State and Florida. 247 Sports ranks him as the third-best safety in the country, eighth-best overall prospect in Texas, and the No. 59 overall player in the entire 2019 class. He is the 13th prospect with at least a four-star or better rating from 247 to commit to the Bulldogs’ No. 3-ranked recruiting class for 2019.

He has long been among the most coveted DBs in the 2019 recruiting cycle for his quick-twitched reflexes and the way he uses his long arms to suffocate receivers in press coverage. Before his junior season he had already accumulated a dozen offers, from programs as noteworthy as Oklahoma and USC. It’s easy to see why:

Before transferring to Trinity Christian for his senior season, Cine was a two-time MIAA state champion at storied Everett (Mass.) High, and earned All-State honors last season. This past summer, USA TODAY named Cine as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

At Trinity, he appears to have picked up where he left off, including an Under Armour All-American nod last week.

Cine is also the latest product of Everett’s proud “DB U” pipeline, a storied tradition that over the years has seen players such as Diamond Ferri, Manny Asprilla, Lubern Figaro, Jakarrie Washington and Lukas Denis contribute immediately at a Power 5 program. One of Cine’s former teammates at Everett, cornerback Mike Sainristil, is a Virginia Tech commit and yesterday was named an East Region Midseason Defensive Player of the Year by USA TODAY.

When he arrives in Athens, Cine will become just the fourth Massachusetts native over the last quarter-century to suit up for the Bulldogs, joining Jermaine Wiggins, Artie Lynch and Tyler Catalina — all three of whom played extended time in the NFL.