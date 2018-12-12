4-star linebacker Christian Harris blessed to be selected to All-American Bowl

University Lab High School (Baton Rouge, La.) star Christian Harris received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“Growing up as a kid I seen this game on tv a lot and watched it with all my friends. I would dream of playing in it and I never really thought I’d get this opportunity. It’s a blessing for sure.”

The 6-2, 239-pound inside linebacker is the 10th-ranked player at his position, and No. 144 overall, according to 247Sports. The 4-star plans to enjoy his experience at the All-American Bowl but is also looking forward to competing.

“I know a couple of the guys that’s playing, so I’m looking forward to having fun with those guys and getting to meet a lot of new people and build some relationships but it’s also kind of a work trip. It’s my first time really playing linebacker so it’s a good chance to get coached up.”

Harris recently committed to Alabama and will be one of six Crimson Tide commits playing in this year’s All-American Bowl and has no intentions of looking at other schools.

“I’m done. My recruiting process is over.”

You can’t be more emphatic than that.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.