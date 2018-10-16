4-star OL Caedan Wallace receives All-American Bowl jersey, looks forward to bringing 'aggressive' blocking to Happy Valley

The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) offensive guard Caedan Wallace received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday morning at his school.

“I feel like I’m in a little bit of shock right now,” the articulate Wallace told USA TODAY following a jersey ceremony in front of some 400 of his peers. “I’m still trying to process the fact that everything I’ve worked for is starting to culminate into something physical now. I’m just really excited — really excited.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Wallace has put on nearly 50 pounds of muscle over the last two years, with some impressive bench (435) and squat (615) totals to show for it. That’s added up to a monster presence in the trenches this fall for the 4-1 Raiders, who are putting up nearly 30 points a game.

Wallace, a Penn State commit and self-described “aggressive” blocker, says he has been affably dubbed “Killshot” by his teammates, for the violent pop that he often brings to the run game. That’s readily evident to anyone who’s watched Hun in 2018:

Wallace will take his official visit to Happy Valley in mid-December, and doesn’t plan on looking anywhere else. And given the wild success the Nittany Lions have had in the running game under James Franklin — first with the other-worldly Saquon Barkley, and now with revelation Miles Sanders — Wallace is pretty excited to show the coaching staff he can hang.

“They like to recruit a lot faster, more athletic offensive linemen, and I feel like I fit that description,” Wallace said. “I’m just trying to get my body right, to prepare to be able to go in there and compete in my first year.”

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.