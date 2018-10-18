4-star OL Keiondre Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Callaway (Hogansvile, Ga.) offensive guard Keiondre Jones received his Under Armour All-American Game jersey Thursday morning at his school.

The 6-foot-4, 341-pound Jones has been a monolithic force in the trenches for the Cavaliers, who sit at 7-1 headed into Friday’s matchup at Heard County (Franklin, Ga.). He committed to Auburn back in July, one of nine pledges for Guz Malzahn’s 2019 recruiting class to have at least a four-star designation or higher. 247 Sports ranks Jones as the nation’s seventh-best offensive guard, and the 16th best 2019 prospect in all of Georgia.

The Under Armour All-American Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 6 p.m.