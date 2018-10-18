USA Today Sports

4-star OL Keiondre Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Intersport

4-star OL Keiondre Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Football

4-star OL Keiondre Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Callaway (Hogansvile, Ga.) offensive guard Keiondre Jones received his Under Armour All-American Game jersey Thursday morning at his school.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Callaway (Hogansville, Ga.) lineman Keiondre Jones received his Under Armour All-American jersey on Thursday morning. (Photo: InterSport)

The 6-foot-4, 341-pound Jones has been a monolithic force in the trenches for the Cavaliers, who sit at 7-1 headed into Friday’s matchup at Heard County (Franklin, Ga.). He committed to Auburn back in July, one of nine pledges for Guz Malzahn’s 2019 recruiting class to have at least a four-star designation or higher. 247 Sports ranks Jones as the nation’s seventh-best offensive guard, and the 16th best 2019 prospect in all of Georgia.

The Under Armour All-American Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and will be televised live on ESPN2 starting at 6 p.m.

, , , , , Football, News, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/4-star-ol-keiondre-jones-receives-under-armour-all-american-jersey
4-star OL Keiondre Jones receives Under Armour All-American jersey
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.