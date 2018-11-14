4-star OL Zeke Correll, master of the pancake block, revels in UA All-American honor

Anderson (Cincinnati) offensive lineman Zeke Correll received his Under Armour All-American jersey Wednesday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It feels amazing,” Correll told USA TODAY following the ceremony. “I worked really hard for this, I’ve had a lot of support and influence in my life that helped me get here. I’m honored.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Correll, a Notre Dame commit, is ranked by 247 Sports as the fifth-best overall prospect in Ohio, and 12th-best offensive guard in the entire country.

The 11-3 Redskins are in uncharted waters this fall. Friday’s matchup against Winton Woods (Cincinnati) marks their first appearance in an OHSAA regional final since 2009. At the forefront has been Correll, leading the trenches with some of the most aggressive run-blocking seen around the Queen City this fall.

“People thought we wouldn’t make the playoffs and might not even break even, but here we are in round three of the playoffs, the biggest game of our lives,” Correll said. “Nobody expected us to get here, and that makes this so much better. Now the whole community is behind us, cheering us on, and it just shows all the work we put in, how great the coaches are.”

Correll loves to talk about his violent pop, and describes the art of a pancake block in a colorful manner.

Where he improved the most to get an honor like this?

“There’s some plays you’ll watch on film where I had the opportunity to finish, that I didn’t finish as much as I could. Or, I did finish, but I didn’t dive on top of them, to let them know that I dominated.”

Or what about the rush of that first strike coming off the line?

“I drive off my kick leg and drive my post foot in front of me as hard as I can and soft the wrists. If they go in the air, they go in the air,” he laughed.

Correll is pretty good at this whole burying your opponent in the turf thing:

So too is one of his biggest idols, Indianapolis Colts rookie and Notre Dame alum Quenton Nelson, whose screaming pancake block Sunday against the Jaguars has taken the Twitter-sphere by storm this week:

Here comes the Q train… destination? Laying on top of the defender after knocking the snot out of him🚂🥞 #GoIrish #screaminghelps https://t.co/LcrS9Yk6KR — Zeke Correll (@zekecorrell) November 13, 2018

“It gets me super excited,” Correll said. “It shows how good the coaching is, as well as how Notre Dame just puts out so many great offensive linemen for the draft. I can see why they’re so highly favored [to make the College Football Playoff]. They’re just a bunch of great dudes, and really good football players too obviously.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.