4-star OT Sean Rhyan's only started playing football in high school and now he's an All-American

San Juan Hills High School (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) offensive lineman Sean Rhyan received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a big honor and kind of a big surprised for me because I only started playing football in high school and this is the elite game,” said Rhyan. “It will be a good experience getting to meet all the other top recruits in the nation”.

The 6-5, 302-pound offensive tackle is the 3rd-ranked player at this position, and 24th-ranked player overall in the country, according to 247Sports.

Rhyan is uncommitted but says his college choice will most likely come down between West Coast schools.

“I’m leaning more towards West Coast schools. I have a top three right now but not sure how solid it is at this point. Things could change after the season. “

Currently, his top three schools are USC, UCLA and Washington.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.