4-star QB Jayden Daniels feels honored to be Under Armour All-American

Cajon High School (San Bernardino, Calif.) signal caller Jayden Daniels received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It feels really good, growing up watching all the players play in this game, to see all the history behind it. To be able to say I played in the Under All-American Game is a big deal.”

The 6-3, 174-pound dual-threat quarterback is the 3rd-ranked player at his position in the country, and No. 109 overall, according to ESPN.

“I’ve played in a lot of high school football games so I just want to go down there, trust in my abilities and go out there and have fun.”

The talented four-star is uncommitted and experts believe Utah holds the slight edge for his services but Daniels plans to lean on his family when he makes his final college choice.

“I don’t really have a leader but it will just come down to me talking to my parents, going over it, and seeing what the best decision for me is.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.