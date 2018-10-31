4-star RB Wandale Robinson will make college decision Thursday

Western Hills (Frankfort, Ky.) senior running back Wandale Robinson, one of the Bluegrass State’s most prolific high school football stars this fall, will be making his college decision tomorrow.

I will be committing November 1st for my cousins birthday! #LongLiveShanna ❤️ — Wandale Robinson (@robinson__era) October 8, 2018

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Robinson is in the midst of an explosive 2018 campaign for the 7-3 Wolverines. Through 10 games, he’s leading Kentucky in rushing (193 carries, 1,844 yards, 28 TD) and his 41 total touchdowns coupled with three 2-point conversions make him the state’s leader in total points by a significant margin.

247Sports ranks Robinson as the nation’s No. 4 all-purpose back, and the seventh-best overall prospect in Kentucky. Earlier this month, USA TODAY named him one of the Midseason Players of the Year for the Midwest region.

Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Kentucky and Purdue comprise Robinson’s final five. 247 Sports’s “Crystal Ball” has Nebraskas as the leader, with a 77 percent chance of landing Robinson’s commitment.