4-Star safety Tyler Owens 'shocked, ecstatic and humbled' to receive All-American Bowl jersey

Plano East (Plano, Texas) safety Tyler Owens received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday morning at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m shocked, ecstatic and humbled,” Owens told USA TODAY following Tuesday’s ceremony.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Owens is ranked by 247 Sports as a four-star recruit and the 33rd-best 2019 prospect overall in Texas, by its composite rankings.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

The genesis of the hype for the future Texas Longhorn? Owens brings a certain element of violence to the position not often seen from a high school safety:

“I just want to be like a Kam Chancellor, you know?” Owens said of the legendary Seattle Seahawks enforcer. “He really inspires me. I love watching him. Being able to do that [play violently] really helps my team out too.”

Speaking of the Legion of Boom . . . there’s a certain legacy to uphold in Austin when it comes to the Longhorns’ safety tradition, backed up in recent times by the likes of Kenny Vaccaro and another folkloric Seahawks safety, Earl Thomas. Owens says he can’t wait for the challenge awaiting him there.

“I’m really excited, really,” said Owens, who will take his official visit to Texas on Dec. 7 and sign his NLI in February. “I never thought in a million years I’d have achieved all this. And now to be able to be part of Texas, with all of their productive DBs, it makes me feel comfortable and confident.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.