4-star Texas A&M commit Baylor Cupp celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Brock (Texas) High School tight end Baylor Cupp received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

The 6-5, 235-pound tight end is the 3rd-ranked player at this position in the country, and 95th-ranked overall, according to ESPN.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Cupp committed to the Aggies back in April and is one of eight Texas A&M commits that will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.