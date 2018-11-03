4-star Texas A&M commit Baylor Cupp celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

USA Today Sports

Brock (Texas) High School tight end Baylor Cupp received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Baylor Cupp presented his father, Tim, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The 6-5, 235-pound tight end is the 3rd-ranked player at this position in the country, and 95th-ranked overall, according to ESPN.

Cupp committed to the Aggies back in April and is one of eight Texas A&M commits that will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

