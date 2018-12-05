4-star Wandale Robinson fulfills goal of being selected to All-American Bowl, recruitment still not over

Western Hills High School (Frankfort, Ky.) two-way star Wandale Robinson received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s been one of my long time goals ever since I was 10 or 11, so this has been a dream come true and something I’ve always reached for.”

The 5-10, 179-pound all-purpose running back is the 2nd-ranked player at his position, and No. 117 overall, according to 247Sports. The 4-star still wants to clean up some things before heading down to the All-American Bowl.

“I train with my trainer Chris Vaughn and we are just really trying to perfect everything route running, getting in and out of breaks, speed, everything that would go into a wide receiver, so really just fine-tuning everything to clean up the little things to be sharp.”

Robinson committed to Kentucky at the beginning of November but hasn’t closed the door to another school.

“Right now, I still have Nebraska recruiting me really hard. That’s probably the only other school I would be entertaining. That’s the only other one.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.