4-star wide receiver David Bell updates recruitment, sets commitment date

Recruiting is starting to fall into place for David Bell, who has a finish line in sight.

The Warren Central four-star receiver, ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state on the 247sports composite, said Tuesday he plans to make his decision on Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Several top high school players annually make their college decisions during the NBC broadcast.

Bell, who has 34 catches for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the 6-0 and Class 6A top-ranked Warriors, is considering offers from Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State. Bell visited Bloomington on Tuesday for practice and set his official visit to Indiana for Dec. 8.

“I talked to coach (Tom) Allen and (wide receivers coach Grant Heard),” Bell said. “They told me I am the No. 1 priority right now and the last person they want to take to for the (recruiting class).”

Purdue’s message is much the same. Bell took an unofficial visit to Purdue for the game against Missouri on Sept. 15. Purdue lost 40-37, but the Boilermakers passed for 572 yards. Rondale Moore, a freshman who played against Bell last season while at Louisville Trinity, has made an instant impact as a playmaking receiver and returner.

“I don’t think we’re similar,” Bell said with a laugh. “He’s a lot quicker and faster than I am. But if I do go there, I think we would make a good combo with him on the inside and me on the outside. It would be hard to double team both of us. It’s amazing that he’s on the Biletnikoff watch list as a freshman. I’m happy for him.”

