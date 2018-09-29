4-star wide receiver Jameson Williams commits to Ohio State

In a cinematically-shot hype-up video on his Twitter account Friday night, Jameson Williams announced his commitment to Ohio State:

The 6-foot-2 Williams cut his list back in June to five schools — Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama and UCLA.

With his Buckeyes commitment, Williams joins a talented crop of perimeter targets for their 2019 recruiting class, including five-star Lake Travis (Austin) virtuoso Garrett Wilson (seriously, he’s been weekly appointment viewing this fall) and Whitehaven (Memphis) tight end CorMontae Hamilton.

Williams is ranked by 247 Sports as the top overall prospect in Missouri for the 2019 class, and the 21st best wide receiver in the country. That comes after a dynamic junior season in which he established himself as one of the Show Me State’s most dangerous perimeter threats, needing just 36 catches to surpass 1,000 receiving yards (for an average of 29.5 yards per catch) and 15 receiving touchdowns, and added three more scores on kick returns — out of just seven touches, totaling 230 yards. He also registered 33 tackles and a pick-six on defense.

Williams is off to another dynamic start this season for the Lions, who sat at 6-0 headed into Friday’s matchup with St. Mary’s.