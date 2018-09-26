4-Star WR Jameson Williams set to make college decision Friday

Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis) wide receiver Jameson Williams announced on his Twitter account Wednesday morning that he’ll be making his college decision at the end of this week:

I will be making my college decision on Friday! Huge Thank You to everyone who played a part in my recruitment and all the coaches who took the shot on me ..🙏🏻 the wait is over tho 🎬 — juiceman (@juicedupjameson) September 26, 2018

The 6-foot-2 Williams cut his list back in June to five schools — Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama and UCLA.

Williams is ranked by 247 Sports as the top overall prospect in Missouri for the 2019 class, and the 21st best wide receiver in the country. That comes after a dynamic junior season in which he established himself as one of the Show Me State’s most dangerous perimeter threats, needing just 36 catches to surpass 1,000 receiving yards (for an average of 29.5 yards per catch) and 15 receiving touchdowns, and added three more scores on kick returns — out of just seven touches, totaling 230 yards. He also registered 33 tackles and a pick-six on defense.

Williams is off to another dynamic start this season for the Lions, who currently sit at 6-0 headed into Friday’s matchup with St. Mary’s.