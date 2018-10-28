5-star 2020 CB Kelee Ringo will miss rest of season, says he broke code of conduct rule

Scottsdale Saguaro junior cornerback Kelee Ringo, a five-star football recruit by 247Sports in the 2020 class, will miss the rest of the season.

Asked through direct message on social media if he could confirm that he is out for the playoffs, Ringo told azcentral sports, “I have broken an AIA conduct violation.”

Ringo is among at least three Saguaro players who are out. But Ringo is the only player who confirmed he won’t be playing, after sources reached out to azcentral sports to say they violated a Scottsdale district code of conduct rule.

Pinnacle senior quarterback Spencer Rattler, an Oklahoma commit who is considered the No. 1 quarterback in the nation, became ineligible for the rest of the season for violating a Paradise Valley Unified School District code of conduct rule.

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns declined to comment, nor would he confirm which players were no longer playing the rest of the season. Ringo did not play in Friday’s 49-0 win over Gilbert Mesquite. The Sabercats (9-1) open the playoffs on Friday as the No. 2 seed in 4A at home against No. 15 Goodyear Estrella Foothills.

