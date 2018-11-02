5-star Wisconsin OL commit Logan Brown pumped for All American Bowl

Five-star offensive tackle prospect Logan Brown, a Michigan native committed to Wisconsin, received his All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Brown is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle who has been a dominant force for East Kentwood High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.). He is considered the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan, a top-five offensive tackle in the Class of 2019 and one of the top 15 players in the country regardless of position, according to 247Sports.

The powerful Michigan native committed to Wisconsin nearly a year ago in November of 2017 and has yet to waiver from that pledge despite continued recruiting attention from in-state power Michigan and other national powers; he previously took unofficial visits to Michigan and Notre Dame before picking the Badgers following an unofficial visit to Madison, and he took an official visit to his expected future school in June.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.