90-14: How many points are too many in high school football?

An awkward moment in area high school football was just beginning Friday night when the scoreboard clock at Geneseo’s field signaled the game was finally over.

The final score: Alexander 90, Geneseo 14. This was not going to look good.

Not for Alexander coach Tim Sawyer and the Trojans. Not for Geneseo coach Tim Dolgos and the Blue Devils. Not to at least one set of parents, who sat or stood and watched. And not to current and former high school football coaches, even when football has the highest participation numbers of all sports nationwide, but there are calls to make image-aiding changes.

“In my experience of playing and being involved with football since I was 7 years old. I think my initial reaction was shocking,” Section V football coordinator Scott Barker said.

“I hope that the people involved in that game have the ability to take a step back, possibly explore and do things differently. A game like that does not help the sport of football.”

Just what were the right things to do during the Alexander-Geneseo game, is the very source of the debate. There are strong disagreements, in this case.

Should Section V have stronger suggestions on how to handle lopsided games and matches, or is it even necessary for high school sports to go as far as to put something in writing, create yet another rule?

