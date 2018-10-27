A 45-yard TD, 70-yard TD and pick six: Jake Santos does it all

USA Today Sports

With touchdowns on both sides of the ball, Jake Santos helped Valencia High School (Calif.) get a convincing victory over West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) Hish School.

First, he put the Vikings on the scoreboard with a 45-yard burst in the second quarter.

Valencia had taken a lead by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, but West Ranch had the ball and was trying to drive with 7:30 remaining.

Under pressure, the quarterback made an ill-advised throw straight into Santos’ arms.

He returned it for the pick-six.

West Ranch would follow this with a score, and Valencia got the ball back about two minutes later.

Santos did not waste any time, extending the lead to three possessions with one long run.

Solid blocking allowed him to get to the outside, where he put on a burst of speed, cut away from a potential tackler and then managed to make two more guys miss as he sprinted up the field and made it to the opposite sideline.

Santos came into the game with 418 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Friday was his third game with 100 rushing yards or more.

Valencia ended up winning 42-13. Despite a close game for much of the contest, the fourth quarter scores put the game well out of reach.

Valencia is now 7-3 on the year. The Vikings won six of their final seven games, the loss being by a one-point margin in overtime.

West Ranch, which started 8-0, finished the regular season 8-2.

