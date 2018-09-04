A Weequahic (N.J.) botched punt turned into the TD of the weekend

Weequahic cruised to a season-opening victory on Friday, routing Morris Catholic, 33-0. It was the kind of victory when even the plays that started to go wrong somehow ended up right.

Case in point: This ridiculous, 65-yard touchdown off a botched punt.

Senior Tyler Phillips was back to boot the ball away, but the snap didn’t reach him. That left Phillips to scoop up the ball and improvise, which he did to the tune of a completely unbelievable touchdown run.

That’s unbelievable in the literal sense; it truly begs belief that this run ended up in the end zone. By our count, Phillips broke nine tackles (our friends at For The Win had 8, but we think they’re missing one) en route to the end zone, including two where he clearly should have been pulled down.

Instead he kept churning and wound up in the end zone.

Where will the play wind up on the full season list? Stay tuned to find out. It certainly was one of the winners of the weekend.