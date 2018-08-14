Adidas, Twitter to livestream high school football games in new ‘Friday Night Stripes’ Series

Adidas and Twitter today announced a partnership for “Friday Night Stripes,” a series of high school football games to be live-streamed on Twitter. Showcasing nationally ranked teams from five different states across the country, the eight-game series will start Sept. 7 and continue throughout the regular high school football season with the final game Nov. 9.

“High school football fans view Twitter as an indispensable tool to follow what’s happening — whether it’s the national recruiting stage or their local communities. Every Friday night, we see players, teams, coaches, alumni, and fans embrace this passionate culture,” Twitter’s Head of Sports Broadcast Partnerships Andrew Barge said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with adidas and Intersport to help fulfill this massive and untapped opportunity. Both have established credibility as creators in the high school sports arena, and with Twitter’s engaged audience, we’re excited to deliver eight live games that celebrate the unique, community-based passion for high school football on a national level.”

ESPN and the SEC Network’s Courtney Lyle and former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk are set to call the games, with YouTube personality Cameron “Scooter” Magruder as a sideline reporter along with a number of special guests joining the broadcast throughout the season.

“Combining the passion and excitement of high school football with a premium live video experience from Twitter exemplifies how adidas is the brand that truly fuses sports and culture,” Adidas Vice President of U.S. Sports Jeff McGillis said in the release. “Friday Night Stripes provides a unique digital stage for the next generation of football players to showcase their skills and an opportunity for adidas to build and share football culture across the globe.”

The ‘Friday Night Stripes’ Schedule: All eight games in the ‘Friday Night Stripes’ series will be streamed live on Twitter and be produced by Intersport. Listed below are some of the key match-ups. Additional games will be announced throughout the season (schedule is subject to change).

Sept. 7 – Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga) vs. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

– Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga) vs. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) Sept. 14 – Ben Davis (Indianapolis) vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis,)·

– Ben Davis (Indianapolis) vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis,)· Oct. 12 – Marietta (Ga.) vs McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

– Marietta (Ga.) vs McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) Oct. 18 – Doral (Fla.) vs. Chaminade (Fla.)

Live coverage for each game can be accessed via @adidasFballUS on computers, tablets and mobile devices.

The partnership comes on the heels of Twitter’s Live Brand Studio service that was announced during the company’s Digital Content NewFronts in April.