This highlight of 4-star DE Adisa Isaac in tire tug of war is riveting

Adisa Isaac is one of the nation’s most heavily recruited defensive ends. A rising senior at New York City’s Canarsie High, the Brooklyn native is already 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, proving that he has a ready-made college football frame.

What’s more important is this: he has the driven work ethic to win at all costs, too, as he proved in this wild heavy tire tug of war from a practice.

That … is … insane. It’s also absolutely riveting, two deeply driven varsity high school football players fighting out a drill to the point of exhausting collapse.

Isaac holds scholarship offers from 29 Division I FBS schools, including defending champion Alabama and Auburn and Michigan, among others. He’s allegedly currently favoring Penn State and Texas A&M.

Something tells us this highlight clip won’t turn either of them away.