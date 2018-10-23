Adrian Peterson to be inducted into Texas HS Football Hall of Fame

Adrian Peterson is in the midst of a resurgent season in Washington, but he’s already receiving credit for his memorable career at prior stops.

The first of what it sure to be multiple Hall of Fame inductions for Peterson will come in Texas, where he was a transcendent star for Palestine (Texas) High School. As noted by the Houston Chronicle, Peterson twice topped 2,000 yards rushing in a single season for Palestine, where he emerged as a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2004.

Peterson picked Oklahoma, became an All-American, was a first round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings and the rest is history, as they say.

The NFL running back was one of nine former Texas high school football players selected for induction, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Lubbock Dunbar High School (Texas) alum Ken Houston, T.J. Mills, who led Sealy (Texas) High School to four straight state and division championships, Ken Casner of Waco (Texas) High School, former Coahoma (Texas) star Putt Choate (yes, that’s his real name), Daingerfield’s Willie Everett, and ex-Stephenville standout Jason Bragg.

The Hall of Fame induction will be held May 4 in Waco.