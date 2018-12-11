After decommitting from Louisville, QB Jaden Johnson chooses Southern Miss

Kirby (Memphis, Tenn.) quarterback Jaden Johnson has committed to Southern Miss. He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have gotten me to this point in my education and career,” wrote Johnson in the tweet. “With this being said I will be committing to the University of Southern Miss.”

The move comes days after Johnson decommitted from Louisville and less than a month after the Nov. 11 firing of Bobby Petrino.

Johnson visited Southern Miss last weekend and announced his decommitment on Monday.

The 6-2, 208-pound senior is a three-star pro-style quarterback and the No. 18 prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports composite.

With Johnson at the helm, the Kirby offense averaged a region-best 41 points. The Cougars finished 11-2 and fell to Henry County in the 5A quarterfinals.