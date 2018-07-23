After missing out on Texas HS job, could former Baylor coach Art Briles end up in Italy?

Art Briles earned his fame by resurrecting the football program at Baylor and leading it to the doorstep of the promised land. Now, two years removed from his ousting at the hands of one of the worst sexual assault scandals in college sports, Briles is still out of work … though he may be getting closer to something in a very unlikely place.

It was previously reported that Briles had discussed the head coach opening at Waco High — in the hometown of Baylor — with the school’s officials. That role officially went by the wayside Friday afternoon, when Waco hired former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kwame Cavil.

Cavil is a talented former collegiate and professional player when spent a year with the Buffalo Bills and then five in Canada. He’s been coaching at the high school level, and returns to his alma mater in Waco after spending recent months with Austin LBJ. He was previously an assistant coach at Temple and Manor, all in the Central Texas. All of which is to say that Cavil is certainly qualified to take over at Waco.

That’s not to say that Briles wasn’t … except for the scandal in his closet. Yet even if Briles wasn’t the right fit for Waco, either because of the scandal or not, that doesn’t mean that everyone is going to continue blackballing the once legendary coach.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a team in Italy has come forward in an open attempt to connect with Briles, with an eye on making him their new coach. Here’s Mac Engels’ reporting:

The President of the Guelfi Firenze American football team, which is located in Florence, Italy, reached out to me to find Briles. Team representative Alessandro Dallai wrote to me, “I need a contact of coach Briles, if you have. I want give [sic] him a second chance. “Tanks [sic], Alessandro Dallai.”

Would Briles be willing to go international to resurrect his career? Who is saying he wouldn’t. At this point, the coach might well be totally unpredictable.

Italy? A random mid-size school in Missouri? It’s all fair game. Art Briles wants to coach, folks, he just needs you to overlook that midlife discretion in his last leadership post. Waco couldn’t do it, but that doesn’t mean some other program won’t be able to convince itself Briles is worth the risk.