After nearby shooting, Farmington HS football game goes on lockdown

FARMINGTON — Several shots were fired and three boys were injured during an incident at Brookside Park tonight, leading the Farmington Police Department to search for the suspect and implement a lockdown at nearby Farmington High School (N.M.).

A pair of victims, both teenagers, were transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Farmington police said in a press release. A third victim, another teenage boy, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene, police said.

The suspect remained at large tonight.

The incident took place near the intersection of East 20th Street and North Dustin Avenue in northwest Farmington, a short distance from Hutchison Stadium, where the Piedra Vista High School football team was playing Highland High School. As the game was ending, an announcement was made directing members of the crowd to remain in the stadium as the search for the shooter unfolded.

A supervisor at the San Juan County dispatch center said the first report of the shooting came at 8:23 p.m. He said approximately seven shots had been fired, and injuries had been reported.

Reaction to the shooting at the stadium among crowd members was mostly calm, though many fans appeared anxious. The incident cast a pall over the crowd despite the Panthers’ 41-7 victory.

Members of the PV cheer, dance and football teams who did not have their own transportation to the game were advised by the PA system to meet in the old Scorpion basketball gym, where the plan was to have them join their parents.

Read the rest of the story at the Farmington Daily Times.