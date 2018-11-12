After setbacks, 4-star DE Quashon Fuller rebounds to earn All-American Bowl jersey

Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) defensive lineman Quashon Fuller received his All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“My heart was racing during the ceremony,” Fuller said following the presentation. “I’ve never felt like that before — my heart was racing. I’m so proud of myself. I’ve still got work to do, obviously, but I feel like I handled [today] pretty well.”

The 6-foot-4, 277-pound edge rusher, a Florida State commit, is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 30 overall prospect in Florida, and the 17th-best defensive end in the country, by its composite ratings.

We are at Lehigh Senior High School getting ready to introduce 4 ⭐️ Defensive End Quashon Fuller (@quashonfuller) to the #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GlE2w2vx2D — All-American Bowl Jersey Presentation Tour (@AABJerseyTour) November 12, 2018

Perhaps you can understand why Monday’s ceremony was as emotional as it was for the articulate Fuller. Injuries wiped out all but three games of Fuller’s 2017 campaign, giving him plenty of unfinished business headed into this fall. And boy has he produced. Through his first seven games this fall for the Chargers, the self-described finesse rusher had racked up 46 tackles (17 for loss), five sacks, two interceptions and two passes deflected.

Fuller seems to have mastered the art of working to a blocker’s outside by first setting them up with an inside jab, sometimes even countering inside again with a swim or spin. He also says he’s improved most when it comes to chasing down ballcarriers from the opposite side.

“I just wanted to show everyone that I’m here to stay, that I’m one of the best in the nation,” Fuller said. “So I feel like I’ve just got to prove myself, showing it on the field.”

Fuller plans on taking his official visit to Florida State next month, along with a few other officials to Florida, Miami, Alabama and Auburn. He’s still not sure if he’ll be signing his National Letter of Intent in December or February, but all signs remain pointed to the Seminoles.

While other FSU commits have re-opened their commitments as the Seminoles struggle this fall under first-year coach Willie Taggart, Fuller remains on board — and in fact thinks he can make an immediate impact upon his arrival in Tallahassee.

“I would never leave a team just because of looking at the scoreboard and how the season’s going,” he said. “I’m looking at more of the coaching staff, how they’re doing as a team, believing in the process, and how they’re handling adversity.”

Plus, he added, “I’m always going to have a good feeling about them. This is my dream school. It’s Florida State — we never stay down for too long.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.