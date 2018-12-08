After switching to DT, Ty Robinson gets 34 TFLs, All-American Bowl jersey

Try telling Ty Robinson of freshman year that he would be an All-American.

“He’d probably laugh in my face,” Robinson said on Friday.

But three years and several shoulder-pad sizes bigger, the Higley High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) defensive tackle received his All-American Bowl jersey as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

It’s a surreal moment,” Robinson said. “Freshman year I thought this was just a dream and I couldn’t achieve this, but now I’ve put in the hard work and dedication into it and made my dream a reality so it’s a pretty exciting day.”

In his first season playing defensive tackle instead of end, he’s been one of the most dominant forces in the league.

Despite being double- and triple-teamed consistently, Robinson had 70 tackles and seven sacks.

More impressively, he had 34 tackles for loss, something he takes pride in.

“I think those are better than sacks, to be honest,” he said. “Even on a run play they have to double-team me.”

He had three in the championship game alone.

Robinson played on both sides of the ball before giving up tight end to focus on the defensive line. After playing at DE, he took the inside position. It wasn’t an easy transition.

“Outside, you have a little more time to react but on the inside it’s a lot faster,” he said. “You have to read a lot more and you have to have a better reaction time.”

He’s more than lived up to the challenge.

Robinson is still figuring out which school he wants to go to. He has visited his top four, Alabama, Nebraska, Oregon and USC, and is taking in-home visits at this point.

He said he doesn’t have an order yet, but said his decision will come down to the people involved with the programs and finding who he connects the most with.

“They all have their perks, they’re unique programs,” he said. “I can’t rank them.”

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.