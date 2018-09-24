After transferring from IMG to Oak Hill, four-star Jahmius Ramsey transfers (again) to Duncanville (Texas)

Well, that was fast.

When four-star combo guard Jahmius Ramsey transferred from IMG Academy in Florida to Oak Hill, the rural Virginia basketball factory par excellence, it seemed a simple enough transaction. The Texas native was leaving one program designed to maximize his collegiate profile and potential for another. Now, he’s transferred again, and this one is bringing him (nearly full circle).

Ramsey, a Mansfield, Texas native, has transferred to another Dallas power at Duncanville. He’ll spend his final high school season there, barring another change, and will make his collegiate decision there as well.

That’s been one of the dominant takeaways from Ramsey’s decision to move back home to Texas. While he’s still allegedly considering upwards of 10 programs, one in particular is starting to stand out, perhaps in part because geographic factors. Ramsey is allegedly considering Texas Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Miami and LSU perhaps before all other programs.

Yes, Texas Tech is the only one of those programs in Ramsey’s home state, and it is closer to the DFW Metroplex than any of the other programs … but not by much; it’s roughly a five-hour drive from Dallas to Texas Tech’s campus and six hours to LSU.

Will any of those factors drive Ramsey’s decision? Who knows. For now, he seems happy to be focusing back on his basketball near home after quite a unique sojourn during his senior year.