After wild WCAC title win, Gonzaga College debuts in Week 15 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 15 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and once again we’ve got major shakeup all around, on the heels of one of the season’s most incredible finishes Sunday night.

Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) avenged its loss to DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) from earlier in the season in perhaps the most dramatic fashion possible. In Sunday night’s championship game of the uber-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), the Eagles won via a walk-off Hail Mary thrown by sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams — the third lead change in the final 29 seconds of the game.

The 9-3 Eagles come in at No. 20 this week, the fourth WCAC team to make an appearance in the Super 25 in 2018. Gonzaga’s three losses this season were all to those aforementioned ranked teams (Good Counsel, DeMatha Catholic, St. John’s College); the semifinal and final rounds of the Eagles’ WCAC tournament run saw them avenge two of those losses, including last week’s upset of then-No. 5 St. John’s to get to this round.

This will go down as one of the most incredible runs by Gonzaga in program history — and the Eagles might just be getting started. Williams, the WCAC Offensive Player of the Year, still has two years of high school left, and already has a number of high-major college programs coming after him.

Elsewhere, Colerain (Cincinnati) vaults up 11 spots this week for its first appearance inside the top 10 of the poll, after routing Elder 42-0 for a second straight Division I regional title. The Cardinals will face Pickerington (Ohio) Central — which was ranked in the Super 25 earlier this season — this Friday in a state semifinal.

Two other teams make a return this week. Folsom (Calif.) is back, at No. 24, after a month-long hiatus, but they’ll have a big matchup on their hands this Friday against St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), in a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinal. John Curtis (River Ridge, La.) is also back, at No. 25, but the Patriots have a huge tilt with Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.) this coming Friday in an LHSAA Non-Select Prep semifinal.