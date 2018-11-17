Air Force football recruit Caden Blum not in Baraboo Nazi salute photo

After prior speculation, it has been confirmed that Caden Blum, the three-star Air Force tight end recruit, was not in Baraboo at the time that his classmates took part in a photo that appears to show the entire current male senior class offering a Nazi salute.
With Blum’s absence, that group was apparently the male senior class, minus one.
Blum’s father, Gordie Blum, told USA TODAY that his son was not at the junior prom last spring, where the photos were taken. He couldn’t be there because he was attending multiple football camps and touring universities throughout the weekend of the prom.
In particular, Blum was in the midst of a Tour de Ohio, with stops at Toledo, Ball State, Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green. At the time, he was still two months away from committing to Air Force, and multiple schools in the MAC had expressed interest in his commitment, leading to the family trip to Ohio.
For his part, the younger Blum was unequivocal in his stance about the photo and how it doesn’t represent him as a person or his hometown.