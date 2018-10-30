Person shot on football field during high school homecoming event; suspect arrested

A man was arrested Friday on charges relating to shooting a person after high school homecoming activities.

Akeem Shamar Jenkins, 23, was accused of shooting a 22-year-old on the Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School (Jasper County, S.C.) around midnight on Oct. 19, according to Bluffton Today.

The 22-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the outlet, and he was released from the hospital that night.

The father of the victim told WJCL22 that a tailgate event had taken place the school. The football team had played that night, according to its MaxPreps schedule.

Police heard shots fired from across the the field, WJCL22 reported.

Jenkins faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon on school property, according to Bluffton Today.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“Law enforcement did not receive cooperation from the victim about the incident and what might have happened leading up to the shooting,” Ridgeland Police Department Sgt. and spokesperson Tim East told Bluffton Today.

The Jasper County School District told Bluffton Today that nobody involved in the shooting was associated with the school or district.