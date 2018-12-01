Akok Akok commits to UConn after withdrawing from Putnam Science Academy

A week after withdrawing from Putnam Science Academy (Conn.), Akok Akok announced his future plans.

The five-star power forward, ranked No. 22 in the 2019 class by 247 Sports, committed to UConn on Saturday.

He will enroll in the spring semester, according to the Hartford Courant.

Akok did not show up for PSA practice on Nov. 24, leading to his withdrawal from school. According to 247 Sports, Akok was a fifth-year post-graduate player at the program.

Because he had fulfilled graduation requirements, he was eligible to leave high school.

247 Sports reported Akok was looking into options to taking his SATs and enroll at a university.

I appreciate all the schools that recruited me, it’s been a pleasure. That said….. I’m 💯 committed to Coach Hurley, the University of Connecticut and @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/IexGGxYfpD — Akok (@_akok11) December 1, 2018

Last season, Akok averaged 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks per game, according to the Courant.

He’s a threat from all over the floor, posting a 53 percent field goal percentage from the field and knocking down 41 percent of his 3-pointers.

Akok gives first-year UConn head coach Dan Hurley his first major recruit for the program as it tries to get back to the NCAA tournament.