Alabama coach distraught after player is shot, killed in home hours after Friday-night loss

Woodlawn (Ala.) football coach Karl Powe had a very rough night at the office Friday, with his team falling, 49-0, to Tuscaloosa’s American Christian Academy. Yet that loss was a lot easier to stomach than the one he and his team took just hours later.

As reported by Birmingham Fox affiliate WBRC and ABC affiliate WBMA, 16-year-old Woodlawn football star William Edwards was killed early Saturday morning, shot in his own home. The Woodlawn safety was reportedly killed when someone fired multiple rounds directly into his room from outside his house around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, nor has a motive been raised in the killing.

“He brought life to you. He gave you this comforting spirit. He was so peaceful and made you feel welcomed. I know he’s deeply missed,” Demitri Carpenter, Edwards’ mentor, told WBMA.

Added Powe, to WBRC:

“My son is gone. My 16-year-old son. I have 56 of them. And one of them is gone. “That was the hardest thing I have ever gone through. It has to stop.”

Grief counselors will reportedly be on campus Tuesday for students as they return from the long Labor Day weekend. Given Edwards’ apparently oversized reputation for being a fun-loving classmate, their services may be well needed as students struggle to acclimate themselves to life without the teenager.