Alabama commit Brandon Turnage receives Under Armour All America Game jersey

Oxford (Miss.) athlete Brandon Turnage received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was great, having my entire school come out to support me,” Turnage said. “It’s a big impact on my life to know they’re all behind me.”

Turnage, who missed most of his junior year with a foot injury, is ready for his opportunity to square off against the nation’s top players.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot of new things to up my game,” Turnage said. “Going against the best player’s in the nation is big and I’m excited to go down and compete.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

An Alabama commit who said he plans to sign in December, Turnage does just about everything for Oxford but projects to be a safety for the Tide. Quite an accomplishment considering Turnage himself saw his athletic future on the hardwood, not the gridiron.

“I didn’t actually know I was going to be good at football until my ninth-grade year,” he said. “I always thought I was going to be a basketball star. It wasn’t really a dream of mine—I never thought I was going to be an All American.”