Alabama commit Byron Young more focused after receiving All-American Bowl jersey

West Jones High School (Laurel, Miss.) defensive end Byron Young knows that even though he’s committed to Alabama, his recent official visit to Florida has Crimson Tide fans worried that he could pull the infamous flip come Signing Day.

Still, he’s adamant that he’s still “100 percent” planning to come to Tuscaloosa.

“I’m still coming there,” Young said. “Just taking some visits and seeing some schools. I’m just seeing what’s out there a little bit. I’m not worried about anything.”

On Friday, Young certainly looked carefree when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is a game that I’ve watched for a long time now,” said Young, who has racked up 55 tackles and 10 sacks this season. “To be able to play in it is exciting.”

Currently, Young has the Mustangs sitting at 6-2 overall with a game against rival South Jones High School (Ellisville, Miss.) tonight.

A win will clinch a playoff berth for the Mustangs.

“I’m more hype to play now that I’ve got my jersey,” Young said. “We’re trying to close out the season strong and something like this will only help me focus more.”

