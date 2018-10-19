Alabama commit Christian Williams receives UA jersey, will take official visits to Alabama, LSU and Florida

Daphne (Ala.) High School safety Christian Williams received his Under Armour All-American jersey Friday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I think my sophomore year, when I got my first offer, I was thinking about it and realized I could be something great and listened to the older guys,” Williams told USA TODAY. “It’s a great honor and I’m excited to get down there and get to work.”

The 6-foot-0, 182-pound Williams is a versatile defensive back. An Alabama commit, the four-star player is ranked as a top-10 safety and top-6 overall prospect in the state of Alabama.

He committed to the home-state Crimson Tide in April and hasn’t looked back since, though he admitted that he’s interested in taking official visits to LSU and Florida as well as Alabama.

“I’ve had interest in both of the other schools, so I still want to go check it out and get a feel for it,” Williams said. “I just went to LSU this past weekend, and that was pretty good. It was really loud.”

There’s no sense that Williams is interested in or particularly open to backing away from his Alabama commitment, just that he wants to make sure he has a thorough understanding of all the environments that have recruited him.

Wherever he does end up, Williams has talent that goes far beyond the football field, which has been clear since he was in elementary school.

“When I was younger I used to be really good at baseball,” Williams said. “My Dixie youth team won state and was the first team to go to nationals. I led my team in home runs in 11.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.