Alabama commit Justin Eboigbe receives his UA jersey

Alabama commit Justin Eboigbe receives his UA jersey

Alabama commit Justin Eboigbe receives his UA jersey

Forest Park (Ga.) defensive end Justin Eboigbe is committed to Alabama but is still considering other schools like Florida, where he took an official visit last month, and Auburn.

That’s opened the door to many questions about the likelihood of the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder flipping his commitment.

Still, the hot topic of conversation on Friday was about Eboigbe receiving his Under Armour All-America Game jersey when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented it to him.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Eboigbe, a four-star prospect, committed to Alabama in June.

