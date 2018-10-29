Alabama commit Pierce Quick receives UA jersey, focused on playoffs

As difficult as it is to let go, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) High School offensive tackle Pierce Quick is moving on from a 63-49 loss to Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.); an even tougher break since Quick and Hewitt-Trussville raced out to a 28-0 lead early.

“It was a tough loss,” said Quick, an Alabama commit. “We should’ve closed the game out, but we’ll just have to learn from it and move on.”

He got some help in that regard on Monday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

“This is a game that I’ve watched for years and now it’s my turn to play in it,” Quick said. “It feels crazy that I’m gonna play in it now. It’s an honor to be picked for it.”

Now Quick and the Huskies will get a break before opening the playoffs against James Clemens High School (Madison, Ala.) on Nov. 9.

If they win that game, they’ll likely see Thompson again in the second round.

“I would love to play Thompson again,” Quick said. “But we’re focused on Clemens. Of course it’s hard not to look past them, but it’s what you have to do as a football player. You could get caught looking past a team and be at home in round one. We can’t let that happen.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY