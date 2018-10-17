Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa excited to receive All-American Bowl jersey

Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is completing 64 percent of his passes while racking up 373 passing yards and four touchdowns a game for the 6-1 Warriors.

Yet, on Wednesday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey, Tagovailoa was adamant that the honor of playing in the game was near the top of his accomplishments list.

“This is a game that I’ve always wanted to be a part of,” said Tagovailoa, an Alabama commit. “I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and it just makes me want to work harder to see what else I can achieve.”

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who earned MVP in last year’s national championship game after leading the Crimson Tide to the 26-23 overtime victory.

Tua played in the game back in 2017.

“I get compared to my brother all the time,” Taulia said. “We have some similarities, but we’re different players. I’m proud of him and all he’s done, but I’m just trying to be my own player. I can’t wait to get down there and play in this game; it definitely makes me want to win the state title even more now.”

