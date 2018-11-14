Darrian Dalcourt and Shane Lee take their brother-like bond to the UA game

The career paths of four-star offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt and four-star linebacker Shane Lee have been largely linear thus far.

Gilman School (Baltimore, Md.) as freshmen.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) over the last two years.

Alabama official visit and commitments together.

Now, the Under Armour All-America game.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Throughout high school, they’ve grown close.

“Very close,” Lee corrected. “We do pretty much everything together.”

“I consider him my brother,” Dalcourt said.

The two even received their UA jerseys together as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It feels good. It’s a tremendous honor to be part of something so big,” Dalcourt said.

Both knew guys who have been to the game in the past, including 2018 St. Frances graduate Eyabi Anoma. Lee went to the game last year with DJ Brown and Cam Goode from St. John’s College HS (Washington, D.C.), where he attended as a sophomore, so he has some idea of what to expect.

“There’s a lot of people that are down there to help you,” Lee said. “Just learn every day and meet new people every day.”

Those relationships have already played a role in Lee and Dalcourt’s future. The two discussed college and took their Alabama visits together, and Anoma prodded Dalcourt in the direction of the Crimson Tide.

“(He) told me it’ll be a wonderful fit for me as a person first and then football second,” Dalcourt said.

Dalcourt, an offensive lineman who played center this year, is the No. 10 player in the state and No. 20 player at his position, according to ESPN. He said he considers himself a leader of the offense, and it delights him that he can give the “shine and the glory” to teammates.

“There’s not enough good things you can say about a person like him,” Lee said.

In Lee, Alabama is getting ESPN’s No. 1 player in Maryland and the top-rated inside linebacker in the country.

It’s not just his own athletic abilities that make him special, though. Lee said he has developed as a leader throughout high school, and it has culminated senior year with duties to help call the defense and the expectation that he knows what everyone else is doing in addition to his own role.

“I love being the guy that people can come to if they have questions,” Lee said. “I love having that responsibility on my shoulders. It just drives me every day to keep getting better.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.