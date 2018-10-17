Alabama DT commit Antonio Alfano honored to be an All-American

Colonia (N.J.) High School defensive lineman Antonio Alfano received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“Since I was a freshman in high school, I’ve always wanted to play in this game,” Alfano said. “This is a great opportunity and honor, not only to play in the game, but it’s a great honor for my family. I want to be the one that helps make everything work for now and for the rest of my family’s history. It’s a great feeling.”

The 6-4, 285-pound strong-side defensive tackle is the No. 1-ranked player in New Jersey, and 3rd-ranked player overall in the country at his position, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Alfano committed to Alabama in May, choosing the Crimson Tide from the 25 schools to extend an offer, including in-state Rutgers.

“I always say to myself, no matter what the rankings are, I think I’m among the best,” said Alfano, who will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 24. “And what place else would I want to be than to be among the best? It’s the place, I think, that will make me the best I can be.”

The Crimson Tide currently rank No. 1 in the country in 2019 recruiting, according to 247 Sports. Alfano will join future teammates Taulia Tagovailoa and Byron Young at the All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.